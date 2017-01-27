Boakye Appiah Declared Wanted

Boakye Appiah

An Accra District Magistrate Court has issued a bench warrant for the immediate arrest of one Boakye Appiah.

Appiah, aged 37, has been accused of defrauding by false pretences contrary to Section 131 of Act 29/60.

He is alleged to have defrauded the complainant (name withheld) to the tune of GHȼ24,000 under the pretext of selling a car to him but failed to do so and went into hiding.

A release issued and signed by ASP Effia Tenge of the Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, said the suspect is dark in complexion and stands at five feet, eight inches.

According to the police, the suspect, who is believed to hail from the Ashanti Region, is suspected to be hiding in Accra, Kumasi, Agona Swedru and Takoradi.

The Ghana Police Service has therefore called on anybody with information about his whereabouts to report to the Cantonments Divisional Police, the nearest police station or call telephone number 0577-688650 or Crime Fighters Hotline MTN and Vodafone short code 18555 for his arrest.

By Melvin Tarlue