BNI Storms Nii Lante’s Vanderpuye’s House In Search Of State

Some operatives of National Security have reportedly stormed the residence of former Minister for Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, to retrieve some vehicles they believe belong to the state, the former Minister has revealed.

In an interview with Citi News’ Umaru Sanda Amadu, the Odododiodoo legislator said the situation has left his wife, who is currently the only occupant of the house distraught.

While expressing shock over the development, Nii Lante Vandepuye denied being in possession of a state vehicle.

According to him, the only vehicles currently in the house, were ones he purchased from a public auction some four years ago and another; which is an official vehicle he used while serving as minister in the former government, but bought it before he left office.

He said he had documents to prove his ownership of the vehicles.

