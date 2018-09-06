Blue Jeans Boost For GHANSU

Nana Aggrey (L) presenting the cheque to Oneman

Budget Cash & Carry, sole importers of Blue Jeans Energy Drink, has supported the Ghana National Supporters Union (GHANSU) with cash and products.

The support; an undisclosed amount of money and cartons of Blue Jeans energy drink was to urge GHANSU on to rally support for the Black Starlets in their African Youth Championship campaign.

Chief Executive Officer of Budget Cash & Carry, Nana Egyir Aggrey said the support was to ensure that the U-17 male national side make Ghana proud by playing their hearts out.

“We considered Oneman Supporters’ proposal as a national and a worthy cause, so we decided to come on board. This is just a token, but we believe it will help achieve the intended purpose of urging the team on to succeed.”

He added “In the past, we have supported the Black Stars, and players like the Abedi Peles, Tony Yeboahs and other members of the Stars would attest to how the Blue Jeans Energy drink enhanced their play to some extent.”

GHANSU president, Abraham Boakye (Oneman Supporter) expressed thanks to management of Budget Cash & Carry for the gesture and promised to use it as pledged.

Budget Cash & Carry has been a regular donor to national teams in the country.

The Starlets began their campaign with the Menas of Niger in the 2019 WAFU Zone B qualifiers in Niger yesterday.

The tournament started last Sunday, and the winner will represent WAFU Zone B at next year’s AFCON in Tanzania.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum