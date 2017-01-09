It’s A Blessing to Have Children with Different Women – Akrobeto

Akrobeto

Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has disclosed that he has, on many occasions, fallen into the trap of women.

According to the actor who has three children with different women, although he tries to overcome those schemes, most of them get hold of him.

He advised that sometimes it is even better to practise polygamy and he made a biblical reference to back his argument.

In an interview on TV Africa’s Maakye, the actor stated that as a celebrity, there are a lot of women who try to have their way with him and it is not easy overcoming all those temptations.

Akrobeto added that it is modest to speak the truth and move on with your life than to lie and always try to remember the lie you told.

He told the presenters on the show that though his wife gets to find out, there is absolutely nothing she can do about the situation.

The actor who was born on November 18, 1962 and a native of Ayirebi, a suburb of Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, began his acting career in early 90s. He has been featured in countless movies in Ghana.

Akrobeto’s rise to fame was as a result of the firm foundation he had from the Kristo Asafo Drama Group which used to perform regularly at the National Theatre on the platform of concert party.

The group was undoubtedly one of the best concert party groups which attracted a lot of people during their performances with characters like Akrobeto, Nkomode and others.