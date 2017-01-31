Blay Rates Nana High

Hon Freddie Blay in a photograph with some of the men of God who were at the programme

The Acting National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has stated that God is on the side of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Ado and will make him the best leader in the annals of the country.

“Some people in this country said during the 2016 electioneering campaign that Nana Addo, the then flagbearer of the NPP, could never become president of this country, but we in the NPP kept on saying the battle was the Lord’s and we won,” he added.

“I sincerely believe that God is on the side of the NPP and with His help the party will deliver on its promises to the admiration of all Ghanaians.”

“I want to state that Nana Addo is going to be the best President this country has ever had.”

The former First Deputy Speaker of Parliament disclosed this while speaking at a thanksgiving service organized by the Western Regional branch of the NPP on Sunday to thank the Almighty God for aiding them to win 16 out of the 26 seats in the region in the last year’s general elections.

Clad in white apparels and party paraphernalia, the elated NPP supporters, who thronged the auditorium of the Takoradi Technical University for the event, expressed gratitude to God for helping President Nana Addo and the NPP to win the 2016 general elections.

Mr Blay commended the NPP executives in the region for their hard work that ensured victory for the party, adding that the NPP would serve the people of Ghana with all humility.

He stated that “serious plans are afoot from some meetings that had taken place at the Jubilee House to use the resources produced in this region to develop the area as never before.”

“The elephant is big so every Ghanaian will have his or her share. More jobs are coming for the teeming unemployed youth. God is good all the time and all the time God is good,” he said to applause from the gathering.

He, therefore, appealed to the ministers of the gospel and the entire Christian community to continue to pray for the President and the current NPP government for strength and wisdom needed to govern the country.

Delivering the sermon, Bishop Dr Kweku Botwey, General Overseer of Christian Faith Church International, advised all the ministers of state to serve Ghanaians diligently.

He admonished them to desist from stealing state funds and shun arrogance since the NPP intends to transform Ghana.

Dr Botwey told the enthusiastic NPP supporters that President Nana Addo has a good heart and would want God to use him to save Ghanaians from misery.

“NPP members and the ministers should bear in mind that winning election is not an end in itself but the beginning of making the government work to the benefit of the citizenry,” he told the NPP activists.

Bishop Botwey admonished all the incoming ministers in the new NPP government to put the nation first in all their endeavors and eschew selfishness and arrogance.

“Rather let the light of the NPP shine before all Ghanaians so that the people would see the party’s good deeds and praise the president who appointed you to your respective offices,” he pointed out.

The numerous ministers of the gospel, who attended the programme, led the NPP activists to pray for the nation, the president and other government appointees to succeed in their respective fields to the glory of God.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi

Pix saved as Freddie Blay in 2017