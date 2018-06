Sepp Blatter

Disgraced former FIFA president, Sepp Blatter, has backed a potential bid by the United Kingdom to host the 2030 World Cup.

Blatter is in Russia for the current tournament as a guest of Russia president, Vladimir Putin.

He was scheduled to attend yesterday’s match between Portugal and Morocco, despite presently serving a six-year ban from football for a £1.35m payment in 2011 to then UEFA president, Michel Platini.