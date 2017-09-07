Blankson Is Ag. Chief Fire Officer

Edwin Ekow Blankson

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Deputy Chief Fire Officer in charge of Operations, Edwin Ekow Blankson as the acting Chief Fire Officer.



Mr Blankson’s appointment follows the reassignment of Chief Fire Officer, Dr. Albert Brown Gaizie to the office of National Security.



Mr Blankson was enlisted into the service in December 1989 and has served in several capacities including Assistant Director of Operations in 1996, Deputy Director of Operations 2000-2005 and risen through the flanks to serve in his current position.



He graduated from the University of Cape Coast with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a diploma in education after completing his O’ and A’ levels at Secondi College and Adisadel College in 1980 and 1983 respectively.



He has professional certification as a fire and explosion investigator from the USA, a graduate of the Institution of Fire Engineers (UK) among several others.

-Classfmonline