Blame The Church For Ghana’s Rot – Pentecost Chairman

Apostle Eric Nyamekye

The Chairman elect of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye has stated that Churches in Ghana cannot insulate themselves from blame over the rot in the country.

The revered Apostle explained that the Church is supposed to be the Pillar of truth and a framework upon which all arms of Government must look up to as a shining example to operate but bemoaned that the opposite is happening as the Church has rather become part of the problem.

“When Ghana is rotting, it is rotting because of the Church. If the nation is rotting let us blame the Church .The Corrupt People are in the Church. If you are corrupt and you are here, you are not part of the Church.

“Sometimes we expect too much from Politicians when what all institutions are supposed to look up to is the Church. What can a Politician do, because that which is born of the flesh is flesh. There is nothing an unbeliever President can do in the midst of money.

“He doesn’t have the power to overcome these things, he doesn’t have the truth. They don’t have any idea of what is righteousness. They make laws but they can’t obey it because they don’t have the Power to subject sin,” Apostle Nyamekye said.

Ministering on the topic “The Church, God’s New Society” Apostle Nyamekye mentioned that, the Church which is an extension of God’s family and army on earth must demonstrate wisdom in all sectors of the economy and for Politicians to acknowledge that there is light that darkness cannot overshadow in the country.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye entreated members of the Church of Pentecost to be agents of change and shining examples wherever they find themselves to help build a better country for all.

He made the comments on Sunday August 12, 2018 at a farewell Service for District Pastor of Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) – Koforidua, Pastor Nii Tackie Otoo and Wife, Mercy Tackie Otoo who have been transferred to Teshie in the Greater Accra Region after 5 years of Service at the District.

Present at the Service were Pastor Paul Laryea, Okorase District Pastor and Representatives of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC).

-Starrfmonline