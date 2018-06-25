Blame Amissah-Arthur For NDC Defeat Not Me – Allotey Jacobs

Allotey Jacobs

As the Central Regional opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party activists continue to blame the Central Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Allotey Jacobs for his ‘incompetent leadership’ which led to the NDC party’s defeat in the 2016 parliamentary and presidential elections.

But, Allotey Jacobs has lashed out at his critics to rather turn the blame on the former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur.

According to the regional chairman, it is not only Amissah Arthur but Cassiel Ato Forson too who coordinated the campaign has a fair share of blame to take.

“If the critics say I didn’t do well then the former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur is even from this region, National Executive members and the campaign coordinator, Ato Forson is also from this region so why do I be blame for not winning for the elections for the NDC in this region” Allotey Jacobs lamented.

Mr Allotey was speaking to Cape Coast South Constituency NDC members during their elections over the weekend, covered by MyNewsGh.com’s Asana Gordon.

Amissah Arthur’s role in the fortune of the NDC in the 2012 election has been the subject of intense debate with many accusing him of extreme incompetence in his inability to match then candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia boot-for-boot.

It was reported last year how former Ashanti Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress Alhaji Shani Muhammed said the Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, failed the party and its Presidential Candidate, John Mahama in the 2016 presidential elections.

Amissah-Arthur “I must say point blank that Kwesi Amissah-Arthur is to blame for the NDC losing this election,” Alhaji Shani opined.

The December 7 presidential poll saw the worst defeat recorded by a sitting President in Ghana’s election history. President Mahama became the first incumbent to lose a re-election bid after a first term, as the opposition New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, won 53.85% of the total valid votes cast, against his 44.40%.

Alhaji Shani indicated that the Veep was brought into the party in 2012 “as someone who was going to be able to sort out the economic challenges” and also as a counter to the NPP’s Running Mate and economist, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia but he failed. Look at his own region. What did we get there. Please please please”, he said, getting angry.

-Adomonline