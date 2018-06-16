Blakk Rasta’s ‘Dede’ Is The Best -Hammer

Blakk Rasta

Distinguished Ghanaian sound engineer and producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei, affectionately known as Hammer of Da Last 2, has hailed Blakk Rasta for his latest banger, ‘Dede’.

According to him, Blakk Rasta, who is an international reggae musician with enormous influence, has released more than a dozen albums since the start of his career.

Blakk Rasta has a successful music career and has done beautiful collaboration with various international music icons.

His latest ‘Dede single has caught the attention of music lovers, with many testifying of its good sound quality and good vocals.

On Hammer’s Facebook page, he described the song as the best summer or rainy season song joining the league of several players in the industry.

‘Dede’ (meaning perfect in Dagbani) outlines the qualities of the same Fati, who is said to have broken Blakk Rasta’s heart.

‘Dede’ is a traditional Dagomba Simpa/Afrobeat style exalting the beauty of an African beauty (Fati) whose character is also unimaginably good.

The brand new Kuchoko dance banger from the musician is already making waves in the international scenes, with many offering to get a replacement for Blakk Rasta who feels crazy about Fati in the ‘Dede’ video.

Blakk Rasta is the first African artiste to perform at the Jambana One World Festival held annually in Canada, which provides opportunities for marketing, networking and socialising.