Blakk Rasta Ready For Kuchoko Roots Festival

Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta will on May 21 host this year’s edition of an annual reggae musical concert dubbed ‘Kuchoko Roots Festival’ at the La Pleasure Beach in Accra.

Touted as one of the biggest gathering of reggae lovers, musicians, stakeholders and followers, ‘Kuchoko Reggae Bash’ will see the performance of over 30 respected artistes across the continent.

Blakk Rasta who is the headline artiste will mount the stage alongside some selected reggae artistes such as Takana Zion, Ras Kuuku, Ismael Isaac, Yasmeen, Ras Levi, Oge Kimono and a host of other prominent artistes.

The organisers of the concert have promised that May 21 will be a day where fans will witness historic live musical performances from Blakk Rasta and other artistes billed to rock the event.

Blakk Rasta has staged a series of live musical performances with a number of top music icons in Ghana and beyond.

The reggae star recently launched his ‘Kuchoko Revolution’ album on BBC World Service Radio. The 13-track was launched live on Focus On Africa programme, a show that reports and analyses the political, economic and sports news across Africa.

‘Kuchoko’ is Blakk Rasta’s new creation of Africa reggae; it is regular Jamaican reggae music blended powerfully with indigenous African sound and dance.

Blakk Rasta has seven albums such as ‘Rasta Shrine’ released in 2000, ‘More Fyah’ released in 2002, ‘Ganja Minister’ released 2004, ‘Natty Bongo’ released in 2006, ‘Naked Wire’ released 2008, ‘Voice Of The Afrikan Rebel’ released in 2009 and ‘Born Dread’ released in 2011 to his credit.

By George Clifford Owusu