Blakk Rasta, Ras Kuuku For Kuchoko Roots Festival

Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta will on May 21 host this year’s edition of an annual reggae musical concert dubbed ‘Kuchoko Roots Festival’ at the La Pleasure Beach in Accra.

Touted as one of the biggest gathering of reggae lovers, musicians, stakeholders and followers, ‘Kuchoko Reggae Bash’ will see the performance of over 30 respected artistes across the continent.

Blakk Rasta who is the headline artiste will mount the stage alongside some selected reggae artistes such as Takana Zion, Ras Kuuku, Ismael Isaac, Yasmeen, Ras Levi, Oge Kimono and a host of other prominent artistes.

The organisers of the concert have promised that May 21 will be a day where fans will witness historic live musical performances from Blakk Rasta and other artistes billed to rock the event.

Blakk Rasta has staged a series of live musical performances with a number of top music icons in Ghana and beyond.

He made the whole nation scream and swoon when he released his maiden hit album ‘Barrack Obama’, which enjoyed massive airplay on radio and television.

The reggae artiste in February this year headlined a concert dubbed ‘The Reggae Sound Splash’, held at the University of North Carolina in the States. Blakk Rasta performed alongside Dr Zunguze and Dr Boakye-Boaten, all from the University of North Carolina.

Before the concert, Ghana’s award-winning reggae artiste lectured the students on the subject ‘Navigating Civil Discourse’.

By George Clifford Owusu