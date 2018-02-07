Black Stars To Engage Iceland, Ivory Coast In Friendly Games

Ghana Black Stars

The BlaCK Stars will engage in two friendly games in the next international window against Africa giants, Ivory Coast and 2018 fIfA World Cup bound Iceland.

The two matches will be played between March 19 and March 27 in the first major international window of the calendar year.

Information reaching GHANAsoccernet.com indicate that the four-time AFCON champions will travel to Iceland to face the European side.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s men will use the match to polish themselves ahead of their meeting against the Super Eagles in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars who failed to make it to their fourth successive World Cup tournaments, will encounter the game with all seriousness as they aim to win qualify for the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.

