Black Stars Beat Uzbekistan Giants In First AFCON 2017 Preparation Friendly

Black Stars

Black Stars won their first trial match ahead of the 2017 Africa cup of nations 2-0 against Uzbekistan giants Bunyodkor at the sevens stadium in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon.

The team up the ante in the second half scoring two goals after failing to break down Bunyodkor in the first 45 minutes.

Skipper Asamoah Gyan and Frank Acheampong scored the two goals. The former who is expected to lead the in the scoring stakes in Gabon opened the scoring with his first touch.

Before Anderlecht winger connected a rebound after youngster Bernard Tekpetey’s effort struck the post.

The team will likely play another trial match before heading to Port-gentil for their first group game against Uganda.

And thus Uganda coach Micho was present at the stadium to monitor the Black Stars take on the Uzbeks.

Grant starting eleven had Fatau Dauda between the post as well as Schalke 04 prodigy Bernard Tekpetey partnering Jordan Ayew upfront.

-Myjoyonline