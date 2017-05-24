Black Starlets Qualify For Under 17 AFCON

Ghana Black Starlets

Ghana’s Black Starlets beat Niger 6-5 on penalties to make it to the final of the ongoing Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Niger had held the Starlets to a goalless draw in regulation time at Stade de Port-Gentil after they were pinned to their half for almost the entire duration of the game.

Gabriel Leveh had the early opportunity of the game but failed to beat Nigerien goalie Moussa Hima, who put up a sterling performance on the day, creating a stumbling block between his goal and the Starlets’ attack.

Leading goalscorer Eric Ayiah also came close to scoring. Both Ghana and Niger hit the woodwork before the game went into penalty shoot-outs.

Ayiah, strangely, missed his kick after the Starlets had an advantage. But the table turned to Ghana’s favour in sudden death as Emmanuel Toku scored to send the two-time champions to the final.

Ghana will play the winner of the Mali-Guinea game for the ultimate on Sunday.

-3news