Black Starlets Defender Recovers

HE Ocquaye (L) with other officials at the player’s ward. Pix by Odiasempa K. Oware

It has emerged that Black Starlets defender Abdul Razak Yussif is recuperating at a fast pace from a head clash injury in the US game on Monday.

The tough tackler is currently receiving treatment at the Fortis Escort Heart Hospital in Delhi.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to India Mike Ocquaye Jnr, Edison Agbenyega, head of Chancellery and members of the Black Starlets Management Committee visited the player yesterday.

He had a head clash with American captain Josh Sargeant, and has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game against India.

The player has since undergone cranial and cervical CT scans, and expected to be discharged today.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum