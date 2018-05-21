Black Satellites Advance

Ghana Black Satellites

Ghana’s U-20 male soccer side, the Black Satellites yesterday advanced to the third round of qualifiers for the 2019 African championship scheduled for Niger.

Strikes from Mohammed Kudus and Sadiq Ibrahim handed Ghana a 2-0 win over their Algerian counterparts after 0-0 results in the first leg eleven days ago.

Ten minutes before recess, Mohammed Kudus ran with the ball and managed to fire home a left-footed shot to open the scoring.

The coach Jimmy Cobblah side doubled the lead in the second half through Sadid Ibrahim’s good run and finished at the roof.

And with these results, Ghana will face either Gambia or Benin in the final round of qualifiers.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum