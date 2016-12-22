Black Queens Protest At Parliament House Over Unpaid Bonuses

Ghana Black Queens

Players of the national Female team, the Black Queens have staged a protest at the premises of Ghana’s parliament over their unpaid bonuses.

The Black Queens who came third in the just ended Africa Women’s Nations Cup have vowed to march to the Flagstaff House to demand their unpaid bonuses if their concerns are not immediately addressed.

The players are demanding their arrears from last year’s All African Games, where they won gold, the 2016 Olympic qualifiers and also for finishing third at last month’s Africa Women’s Championship in Cameroon.

President of the Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi on Wednesday succeeded in convincing the players to suspend their protest as the Sports Ministry promised to settle the arrears Thursday.

But the Ministry failed to pay the players after they turned up at the Ministry Thursday morning leading to the decision to march to parliament.

It is not the first time the Black Queens and the Sports ministry have clashed over unpaid bonuses and allowances.

Striker Samira Suleman insists they will be forced to march to the Presidency if all attempts fail to get their monies from the sports ministry.

“It’s been the same routine because we have been waiting and waiting and nothing is happening,” she told Starr Sports adding “we wanted to see the Minister at parliament which was not successful, So we will go to the sports ministry and if we don’t get any good response, then we will do everything possible today to see the father of the land so that they will pay our money.”

Each player is owed an amount of $25,000 stretching to the 2015 All Africa Games.

