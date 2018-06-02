Bishop Peter Kayode Receives Award In South Africa

Bishop Peter Kayode

Bishop Peter Kayode has been honoured in South Africa by the South Africa Council of Independent Churches (SAUCIC) at this year’s edition of the Global Prayer Summit.

He was honoured at the just-ended five-day prayer conference held in Johannesburg in South Africa. It attracted a large number of Christian leaders from some selected African countries, including Ghana.

Bishop Kayode, who is also the founder and presiding bishop of the Awakeners’ International Church in Accra and president of the Christian Philanthropist Forum International, was decorated and conferred with professorial award by Trinity International Bible University.

Looking rather humbled and overwhelmed as he was being honoured for his contribution to the promotion of Christ, Bishop Peter Kayode was full of praise to God.

The organisers praised Bishop Kayode for his immense contribution to the promotion of the work of God in Ghana and Africa.

Bishop Prof Kayode, with four gospel albums to his credit, also presented the Christian Philanthropist Award to Archbishop Prof Patrick Modiri Shole and Bishop Dr Emmanuel Gerald Moyana.

The awards were presented in recognition of their philanthropic gestures to the needy, orphans, widows and less-privileged in the society.

The five-day prayer conference was also an occasion for spiritual retreat for participants and networking amongst religious leaders.

It was organised by the South Africa Council of Independent Churches (SAUCIC) under the leadership of Archbishop Professor Patrick Modiri Shole. The SAUCIC is a government recognised Christian body in South Africa with over 200 members.

Amongst the dignitaries who attended the conference were Elizabeth Thabetha, South Africa Deputy Minister in-charge of Tourism; Archbishop Owen Mac Gregory, Vice President of SAUCIC; Archbishop Prof Emmanuel, Emmanuel University International, Dr Botha of the Department of Theology University of Free State, South Africa; Rev Dr Nicku Mordi, founder of IGO Africa For Jesus Prayer Movement based in America; Bishop Dr Boyd Jones, founder of the Global Justice Ministries New York, and Bishop Flaston Ndabila from Tanzania.

The rest were Apostle Mrs Ologun, Secretary General of SAUCIC; Bishop Dr Joshua Simeon, President/ Founder of CFM Worldwide; Bishop Joshua Nissi, Archbishop James Haruna, all from Nigeria and Bishop Emmanuel Gerald Moyana from Zimbabwe.

By George Clifford Owusu