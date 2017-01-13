Bishop Hail Nana

Bishop Dr. Prince Hampel

Bishop Prince Hampel, the founder and leader of the Liberty Global Christian Church, has predicted that the Nana Akufo-Addo administration would be the best in the country’s history.

He observed that President Akufo-Addo is straight-forward, trustworthy, God-fearing, patriotic, hard-working and tolerant of the various views of people.

The world-acclaimed man of God also stated that President Akufo-Addo is experienced and passionate about the welfare of the people, adding that he has a team of knowledgeable people to work with.

Bishop Dr. Hampel stressed that with total support from all and sundry and God, President Akufo-Addo’s administration would perform excellently.

He disclosed this while speaking during the maiden edition of the ‘Wisdom for Winning’ conference at the Golden Tulip Hotel Kumasi over the weekend, which was attended by a large number of people, especially the youth.

Nana’s Perseverance

Bishop Dr. Prince Hampel lauded President Akufo-Addo’s endurance and tenacity.”

The London-based Ghanaian man of God said President Akufo-Addo’s perseverance and strong character helped him to win the elections after two successive electoral defeats.

Bishop Dr. Hampel entreated the youth in the country to emulate President Akufo-Addo’s conduct in order to attain all their life dreams and become influential people in society.

“I think we as a people have a lot to learn from our president, especially young people. He has shown beyond doubt that if we apply ourselves diligently to a cause and pursue it with determination and within the confines of the law coupled with the recognition of the God factor, nothing would be beyond our reach.

“I am very much inspired by the life of the president and I hope that Ghanaians will take critical lessons from the journey of the President until he finally got here”.

According to him, after the two successive defeats, some people gave up on President Akufo-Addo, but the astute politician trusted his God and soldiered on until he finally achieved his lifetime dream of becoming the president.

Bishop Dr. Hampel, who has been in the Christian ministry for 53 years and travelled to 62 countries to win souls for Christ, stressed the need for the citizenry to emulate President Akufo-Addo.

Prayers for Nana

The renowned man of God prayed fervently to God to continuously bless and guide President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Bishop Dr. Hampel, whose church has branches in the UK, US, Canada, Germany and Ghana, admonished President Akufo-Addo not to cease praying now that he occupies the highest seat on the land, saying “with prayers President Akufo-Addo’s administration will be the best.”

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi