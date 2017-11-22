Bishop Endorses Nana’s Policies

Bishop Prince Hampel

Bishop Prince Hampel, Founder and General Overseer of the Liberty Global Christian Church, has described President Akufo-Addo as a good leader, who is capable of fulfilling all his campaign promises to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

The man of God, who has visited 62 countries in the world over the past 53 years, implored Ghanaians to exercise restraint and support the young government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the NPP government’s recent budget statement contained positive policies and programmes, which would go a long way to make Ghana better for the citizens.

“This is a good budget which will help resolve all the major challenges facing us as a people so I entreat all and sundry to put every consideration aside, and let’s unite and support this government to make our country better,” he said.

Bishop Hampel, whose church has branches in Ghana, London, Canada, Germany and other countries, stated that President Akufo-Addo’s government is on a right path.

He observed that the NPP administration has within a spate of about 11 months introduced the famous free Senior High School (SHS) and also fulfilled other key campaign promises made during the 2016 polls.

Bishop Hampel therefore entreated Ghanaians to bury their differences and give unflinching support to the NPP administration so they would fulfill their promises and develop the country for all to enjoy.

“The NPP administration has demonstrated that it has passion to develop the education sector and make our human resource better, and this is an important aspect that needs time so we should give the government time.”

The man of God said government’s decision to reduce electricity tariffs and other amazing policies in the educational, health and other sectors would benefit every Ghanaian, irrespective of their political affiliations.

“It should be Ghana first, so I am expecting the various political parties to put their political agenda and ideologies aside and give the sitting government all the support and the push to develop our country for us,” he appealed.

Bishop Hampel, who is also the leader of the ‘Wisdom for Winning,’ an insightful programme for church leaders, chiefs and other top leaders in society, stated that President Nana Akufo-Addo would deliver to the satisfaction of all.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi