Bisa Kdei Tours Europe

Bisa Kdei

Bisa Kdei is currently touring some cities in Europe to promote his music through live musical performances.

The tour, dubbed ‘Road 2 Konnect Tour’, which began on October 28 and ends on December 16, is being organised to entertain Europe-based Ghanaian highlife music fans.

The tour will cover 10 major cities in Europe, which include Germany, Austria, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Norway, among others.

The Europe tour which has Bisa Kdei as the headline artiste will also witness performances from some selected Europe-based Ghanaian musicians.

The ‘Mansa’ hitmaker is expected to perform songs like ‘Brother Brother’, ‘Matanfo’, ‘I Love You’, ‘Apae’, ‘Odo Carpenter’, ‘Saa’, ‘Baba’, among others.

Patrons who will attend any of Bisa Kdei shows will have the opportunity to interact with the music icon, get autograph copies of his CDs and take pictures with him.

According to Bisa Kdei’s management, the highlife singer is sure to surprise his fans in Europe with magnificent and electrifying performances, adding he will showcase a number of fresh compositions during his tour.

Bisa Kdei, who launched his musical career on December 21, 2013, won highlife artiste of the year award at 2017 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Born Ronald Kweku Dei, Bisa Kdei, the first Ghanaian artiste and second African artiste to be verified on Facebook, has had successful collaborations with a number of celebrated musicians in Ghana, Africa and the world at large.

Sarkodie, D-Black, Efya, Obrafour, Kwaw Kese, M.anifest, Kofi Nti, Samini, Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Lola Rae, among others, have all worked with Bisa Kdei.