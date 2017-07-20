Bisa Kdei Thrills US Fans

Bisa Kdei

Bisa Kdei at the weekend became the toast of thousands of music fans in the United States when he put up an impressive performance at this year’s edition of the Afro Festival held at Newark in New Jersey.

The Ghanaian artiste held the audience spellbound with his singing and dancing skills that kept the audience on their feet throughout his stage performance.

Known for delivering mid-tempo songs that always bring out the best in him, Bisa Kdei challenged himself at the show when he sang most of his popular hit songs like ‘Mansa,’ ‘Brother Brother,’ ‘Odo Carpenter’, ‘Azonto Ghost’, ‘Baba’, ‘I Love You’, among others.

Born Ronald Kweku Dei, Bisa Kdei is the first Ghanaian artiste and second African artiste to be verified on Facebook.

He is also the first Ghanaian artiste to break into the limelight with a movie sound track, ‘Azonto Ghost’.

Bisa Kdei on December 21, 2013, launched his 16-track maiden album which is still getting massive sales on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and other international music marketing platforms, as well as the local markets.