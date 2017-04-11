Bisa Kdei For 2017 FUMUA

Ronald Kweku Dei Appiah, known in the Ghana music scene as Bisa Kdei, has been invited to this year’s edition of the Festival Des Musiques Urbaine d’ Anoumabo (FEMUA) slated for April 25-30 in Ivory Coast.

The event which is being organised by the Ivorian musical group, Magic System, will witness performances from some selected renowned international African musicians.

Bisa Kdei will perform alongside African music legends such as Salif Kaita (Mali), Soul Bang (Guinea), Singula (France), as well as local artistes like Kiff No Beat, Monique Seka and Tiken Jah.

Bisa Kdei who announced this in an interview with Drive Entertainment Show on Empire 102.7 FM in Takoradi confirmed that his invitation to participate in the event was sent to him from the office of H.E Alhassan Quattara, the Ivorian president. He is the only Ghanaian artiste invited to perform at the event.

The ‘Mansa’ hit maker who recently toured Europe disclosed that he will soon release his new song which features one of the Nigerian artistes, Reekado Banks, on the market.

Signed to Black Legendary Music Label, Bisa Kdei is best known for his 2015 hits such as ‘Mansa’ and ‘Brother Brother’. Currently, reports say he has recorded a song with top Nigerian artiste, Davido.

He has two albums and a number of awards to his credit.