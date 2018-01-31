Births And Deaths Registry Makes U-Turn

Hajia Alima Mahama

The Births and Deaths Registry has rescinded its decision not to register prefixes and suffixes like Nana, Nii, Naa, Junior, Maame, Togbe and Adom, which are attached to Ghanaian names.

There was strong opposition to the decision by a section of Ghanaians, even though the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Registry debars the registration of such names.

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, made this known in parliament yesterday when she was summoned together with the registrar of births and deaths by parliament to explain the ban placed on the registration of such names.

“Mr. Speaker, considering that the SOP serves as an operational guidelines for the registration of Births and Deaths, coupled with the sentiments expressed by the public, the acting registrar of Births and Deaths has been directed to review the SOP and further directed that names such as Nana, Nii and Papa, etc as given by the parents accepted for registration,” the minister underscored.

She however, indicated that non-registration of titles such as Reverend, Colonel, Doctor, Alhaji, Misses, Professor and Honourable, is still in force because the current version of SOP launched in 2009 provides under Chapter 3 that ‘titles should not be added to names.’ She said that the ministry would soon bring a bill to parliament on registration of births and deaths, which would address some of these controversies.

She said the registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1965 (Act 301) provides for registration of births, foetal deaths, deaths and makes provision of burial grounds, adding that the registration of births goes with the registration of the name of a person.

Members of Parliament (MPs) were happy that the Births and Deaths Registry had finally backed down on its decision to ban the registration of names like Nana, Nii, Naa, Maame, Togbe, Junior and Adom, but said that the registry ought to look at its law that bans the registration of titles such as Professor, Honourable and Reverend again because they are titles that give recognition and reverence to the bearers.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Tamale North, Suhuyini Alhassan Sayibu, said that he did not understand why the registry should ban the registration of titles.

According to him, if he decides to add the title ‘Honourable’ to the name of his son, the law should not prevent him from doing so because he believes that adding ‘Honourable’ to the name of his son will inspire him (son) to strive to become a member of parliament or an honourable person in the future

The MPs, therefore, asked the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development to bring a new Legislative Instrument to the house for passage to give legal backing to the registration of titles.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr