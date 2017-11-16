Binduri District Assembly Targets 50% BECE Pass Next Year

It’s been over three years since the Binduri District in the Upper East Region, has been recording less than 50 percent pass mark in the Basic Education Certificate Examination, and in his quest to reverse the dwindling Education Standard, the DCE has vowed to get all stakeholders working.

The District Chief Executive for Binduri, Hon. Ayinga Abagre Yakubu, is worried about the low standard of Education, stressing that, it does not paint a good picture about education in the district and could discourage professionals on transfer, to come along with their children.

The District Chief Executive has assured that, he will use every available means to ensure that, Educational Authorities, Teachers, Parents, Traditional Leaders and other stakeholders play their respective roles effectively, to reverse the poor performance of schools in the district.

Hon. Yakubu was speaking in an interview at Binduri after a meeting with members of various Parent Teachers Associations in the district. According to him, the Binduri District Assembly has put in place innovative measures to get more Educational Infrastructure, to ease congestion in over populated schools.

He also hinted that, the Assembly is also working hard to mobilize resources through its development partners to renovate deteriorated School structures, to make them safe and conducive for teaching and learning.

The District Chief Executive also kicked against the practice where, parents delegate their daughters to represent them at funerals, saying, such young girls, if they are students, end up staying awake at funeral grounds throughout the night, only to sleep in class the following day.

He also announced that, Parents at the meeting had all agreed that, they will not allow their children to attend all-night Church Services, especially when the service falls on a school day.

The District Chief Executive, earlier at the Parents-Teachers Associations meeting, suggested to the various School Heads, to abolish mass promotion of students in the various schools, stressing that, such practice over the years, has contributed to the fallen standard of education in the Binduri District, which results in the poor performance at the Basic Education Certificate Examination level.

He was hopeful that, the various interventions and investments being made in the Educational Sector by the Assembly, as well as government’s Capitation Grant, School Feeding Program among others, will soon result in a serious transformation and also least 50 percent pass rate when the 2018 BECE results are released.

He wondered why Private Schools, which do not have trained teachers, rather perform better than students in the Public Schools in the District, and cautioned Heads and Teachers, as well as Circuit Supervisors, against practises that hinder effective performance in Public Services.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Binduri