Bimbilla Township Curfew Reviewed

The Minister for Interior has on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument has reviewed the curfew hours on Bimbilla Township from 8:00pm to 4:00am effective Monday, 29th May, 2017.

Government is urging Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Youth and People of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.

Meanwhile there is a total ban on all persons in the Bimbilla township and its surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapon.

The statement further stated that any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement was signed by Ambrose Dery, the Minister for Interior who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Nandom.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bimbilla