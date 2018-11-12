Bimbilla: Police Seize 1500 Pieces Of Ammunition

The Police in Bimbilla on Sunday intercepted six boxes of live ammunition near Chichagi in the Nanumba South District in the Northern Region.

The 1,500 pieces of ammunition were concealed in a sack and tied to a motorbike that was ferried via the Oti River into the Northern region.

Graphic Online learnt that the operators of the boat were suspicious of the content of the sack and when they interrogated the owner, he bolted.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Northern Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr. Mohammed Yusif Tanko confirmed the incident and said the police has taken custody of the ammunition.

He said preliminary investigation has revealed that, the suspect was crossing the Oti River with the items and when the operators of the boat insisted on checking the content the suspect upon sensing danger bolted and left the items behind.

He said investigations are ongoing and that “the police have also intensified patrols on all major highways and borders to ensure that people do not transport dangerous weapons into the region especially in the wake of the recent clashes at Nakpachei near Yendi.”

-Graphic.com.gh