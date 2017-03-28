Billy Jane Productions To Launch Reality Show

Obuor, Musiga President

Billy Jane Productions is set to launch its inter-neighbourhood talent contest on March 30, an initiative which will create a common platform for artistes of African origin to exhibit their God-given talents.

A statement signed by Billy Jane, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Billy Jane Productions, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the contest dubbed ‘The Step up Show’ aims at creating a strong generation of talented youth who would help build a stronger music industry and create wealth and contribute towards national development.

“We are organising this contest every Thursday night at the Billy Jane Restaurant and Bar, Labadi Beach, however, we also host main stream artistes on Sundays to entertain audience and as well build their fan base,” the statement said.

The statement added that upcoming artistes in Ghana have challenges getting into limelight because there is no support system for them, particularly with regards to funds, mentoring and encouragement.

Billy Jane stated that after spending some time with her family in Jamaica and observed how their systems work, she returned to Ghana to launch the ‘Dancehall King/Queen Contest’ in 2010 which registered artistes such as Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Epixode, Budda Man, Popson, among others.

She revealed that the contest will also cover performances in all categories of music, as well as dancing and multicultural performances from all genres.

The CEO explained that areas in the suburbs of Accra will be selected, whereby talents residing within those areas will compete with one another, then the best performers will be selected and awarded with certificates and other prizes.

Billy Jane further explained that winners from all categories will be awarded in December at the finals, adding that the show is aimed at exposing talents, therefore, artistes will not pay any money for participating.