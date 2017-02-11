Big Kick Off Morrow …As League Returns

Wa All Stars players

Ghana Premiere League will commence tomorrow at five league centres across the country.

League organizers-Premier League Board (PLB) has shelved matches involving Bechem United and Great Olympics, Elmina Sharks and Wa All Stars due to international duties as well as the Hearts-Inter Allies game on Monday at El-Wak.

Indeed, the long break due to the recently held African Cup of Nations in Gabon has heightened the interest of fans, particularly those on the local front.

Although the Bechem United and MC Alger CAF Confederation clash has succeeded in taking the attention of the Accra fans, their Northern sector counterparts would be longing for games, involving Kotoko and Liberty at the Baba Yara Stadium, Aduana and Ashgold in Domaa at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Kotoko, who are bent on starting on a good note due to their last season’s not-too-good display, have dared their opponents-Liberty in Kumasi.

It will be the first major task of Croat Zdravko Logarusic since taking the Porcupine Warriors job. The trainer’s strong desire to win, coupled with the enthusiasm of the teeming fans at home, make Kotoko the favourites.

Likewise, returnee coach Sellas Tetteh appears ready to prove a point, having left the local scene for international assignment in Sierra Leone for a while.

At the remaining four centres, returnees Tema Youth will host Chelsea, while Aduana welcome Ashgold to Domaa.

Meadeama will stay at Tarkwa to play WAFA, with debutants Bolga All Stars playing as guests of Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum