Bibie Brew For Francophonie Festival 2017

Bibie Brew

Bibie Brew has been invited to perform at the 2017 edition of an event dubbed ‘Francophonie Festival’ at the Alliance Française in Accra on Saturday, March 11.

The Francophonie Music & Cultural Festival is being organised to celebrate the diversity and richness of the French language and francophone communities around the world with series of cultural and musical events and outreach programmes.

The musical concert will also witness another performance from the rising star from Benin, Fafa Ruffino, who will perform alongside Bibie Brew.

This year’s edition of the festival is expected to attract hundreds of people from all walks of life, including French nationals.

Bibie Brew who is the main artiste for the event is a vocal coach, songwriter and an author. Over the years, she has been a judge on several reality shows, including ‘Stars of the Future’ and ‘Project Fame West Africa’.

She is among the few Ghanaian artistes who have flown Africa’s flag way beyond the shores of the continent and her songs topped the French charts in the 1980s.

Bibie Brew has recorded and released five major albums and 42 singles in France and the whole of Europe.

Other activities lined up for the event include a friendly football match by Francophone countries at Dzorwulu, Accra, on Sunday, March 12. A grand finale of a spelling competition in French will equally take place at the Lycée Française on Saturday, March 18.

There will be several events at the Alliance Française in Accra on Monday, March 20. These include roundtable discussions, awards ceremonies and performances by the French Club of Mount Mary College in Somanya.

On Wednesday, March 22, there will be a symposium on the topic ‘Is There A Future For The French Language In Africa & The World At Large’ at the University of Ghana. A Francophonie fair with arts and crafts from Francophone countries, as well as a stand-up comedy by Charlotte Ntamack from Cameroon will end the festival at the Alliance Française on Saturday, March 25.

By George Clifford Owusu