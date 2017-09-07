Betway Supports Fight Against Under-Aged Gambling

Betway Ghana, an online sports betting company has commended the Gaming Commission of Ghana on the initiatives and steps the Commission is taking to clamp down on under-aged betting in the country. There have been public concerns over under-aged gambling in the face of the proliferation of gaming outlets across the country.

The gaming industry is one of the rapidly developing industries in Ghana.

The proliferation of gambling outlets, however, came with social vices that need stringent regulatory measures to control and mitigate. Gambling has been said to be a human related behaviour that needs a system of support established through the regulator in collaboration with operators and other relevant institutions.

Of particular concern to the country is under-aged gambling – an issue that many countries grapple with in the phase of a multiplicity of gaming outlets. Section 48 of the Gaming Act 2006, Act 721 provides that:

“A person responsible for a gambling machine shall not permit a child to use the gambling machine or to enter a place where the gambling machine is operated”.

Exposing gaming machines and gambling to children is therefore in clear violation of the law that regulates the industry. The Gaming Commission of Ghana in a laudable attempt to enforce this provision and control under-aged gambling has urged operators to display a sign post in front of their businesses to discourage under-aged children from engaging in the activity. The Commission has also decided to deploy a taskforce to clamp down on operators who encourage under-aged gambling.

Speaking on the issue, Marketing Manager of Betway Ghana, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah said Betway Ghana supports fully what the Commission is doing to control under-aged gambling. “Protecting minors in this industry is a challenge for us all and we have been leading the advocacy against under-aged betting since 2016. It is therefore encouraging to see and hear the Gaming Commission engage stakeholders in the industry to control the menace. The sanctity of the industry is very important to us and we do not want the industry to become a conduit detrimental to our very social fabric,” he mentioned.

In May this year, Betway Ghana launched the Betway Talent Search. This grassroots initiative sought to unearth and nurture uncut football talent in Ghana. Three winners were chosen and given the opportunity to trial with Ashgold SC. The iconic former Black Stars skipper Stephen Appiah led the Betway Talent Search.

The Gaming Commission of Ghana held a stakeholders meeting in Accra to address under-aged gambling and other associated challenges facing the gaming industry. The forum was on the theme “Meeting Emerging Trends to Promote Gaming the Right Way”.