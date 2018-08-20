Betway Scouting Pulls Crowd …In Kumasi

The players taking instructions from one of the scouts

The Betway Talent Search trials which took place at the Opoku Ware Park last Saturday drew hundreds of young aspiring footballers who showcased their talents.

The Talent Search initiative was set up to unearth young unsigned football talents across the country between the ages of 18 and 25. This innovation in scouting for fresh, uncut talent was initiated by Betway, Ghana’s leading sports gaming outfit, by way of showing their unwavering commitment to the development of sports in Ghana.

Expectations of the scouting team, spearheaded by Ghana’s former skipper, Stephen Appiah, intensified as the lads exhibited great skills, with some playing as defenders, midfielders, attackers and goal keepers.

This year’s seasoned scouting team which includes current Black Stars assistant coach, Maxwell Konadu, Coach Eric Antwi of Lizzy Sports Complex, Godfred Adoube, Sam Johnson and Mohammed Gargo, all former Black Stars players, will be travelling across the country to offer opportunities to young aspiring footballers.

The thirty-two (32) players selected in the Ashanti Region will battle it out with their counterparts selected from the Northern and Brong Ahafo Regions on 21st August 2018 at the Opoku Ware Park.

Speaking to the media after the tryouts, Stephen Appiah said the initiative which was set up to help the young footballers is a laudable one and encouraged the young footballers to take advantage of it.

Also present at the Opoku Ware Park was one of the winners from the maiden edition. Douglas Amaning who currently plays for Ghana Premier League side, Ashanti Gold Sporting Club, encouraged the boys to remain focused and continue to work hard.

To add to the excitement and to further engage the communities before and during the tryouts, the sport betting outfit deployed the Betway Obstacle Course, a groundbreaking platform to engage footballer loving fans and their communities. Winners of the Betway Obstacle Course walked away with amazing prizes including smart phones and television sets.

From The Sports Desk