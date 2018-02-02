Betway Schools Club Leaders …Signs 3 GPL Clubs  

Rex Danquah (2ndL) responding to a question from the participants, while Stephen Appiah(R) and other Betway officials look on

Sports online betting giants, Betway Ghana has held a comprehensive conference- Thought Leadership, 2018 at the Swiss Spirit Hotels in Accra .

Themed ‘Positioning your brand’, the conference sought to equip the leadership of the various teams, particularly Premier sides with modern day information to ensure better, effective and efficient running of their respective clubs.

Speakers, including seasoned sports business consultant, Magnus Rex Danquah, Chairman Essien of Tigo fame, among others, took participants on Sports Marketing and Sponsorship: What really are the issues for Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs, branding, social media etc.?

The business consultant pointed out that the likelihood of clubs facing the same fate that has accounted for the death of some traditional clubs stare in the faces of giants like Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and even the new entrants in the event of the demise of its owners or otherwise.

He mentioned that the real issues border on structure, ownership of club and marketing and sponsorship.

“…The other structure has been corporate entities or institutions which own clubs like SS 1974, Dumas, Complex and Juantex folding up naturally when their businesses hit rock-bottom and find the clubs a waste to their core businesses.

“Proper structures are also necessary not only for the sustenance of the clubs but also for the enabling environment of transparency accountability and value-for-money that are the desire from corporate Ghana to see football as an alternate marketing platform to interact with their customers and offer their services to broader markets

He questioned what the various clubs market are, who they sell to, who patronizes their merchandises, what brand is the club etc why is sponsorship not working too well for clubs in the country?

And in providing answers and the way forward to ensure proper marketing and running of their various clubs, he said “It is important for clubs, through the GHALCA, and the GFA to engage competent professionals to provide the answers to all the questions that may arise.”

Speakers on branding and social media challenged participants to be abreast with time by making their clubs more active on social media as well as positioning their brand (Clubs) to make it more appealing.

Officials of Betway Ghana indicated that the initiative was to take Ghana football a notch higher.

Meanwhile, the betting company has signed juicy sponsorship deals with three Premiership sides-Medeama SC, Liberty Professionals and Aduana SC as its headline sponsor, making it four, having signed Ashgold earlier.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum