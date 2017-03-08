Betway Makes Ghanaian Jackpot History Awarding GHC 990,650 win

Twenty-three-year-old Kwame F. has won an astounding GHC 990,650 in the Betway Jumbo Jackpot. The earth-shattering win makes him the biggest ever winner in Ghana since Betway began its sports betting offering in Ghana almost one year ago.

The Betway Jumbo Jackpot is made up of a set of three individual Jackpots: The Pick 15 worth GHC 1.6 million, the Millionaire worth GHC 9.2 million and the GHC 10 million Colossus Jackpot. All of these incredible jackpots allow betting connoisseurs the opportunity to place bets on a select number of games across various international leagues. By predicting correct scores and match results, depending on which jackpot they choose, these lucky individuals could become instant millionaires. The Betway Jumbo Jackpots are some of the biggest online sports betting jackpots to hit the Ghanaian market.

In the case of Kwame, his GHC 4 bet was placed on the following predictions:

Event Selection QPR v Cardiff Home Sheff Wed v Norwich Home Stoke v Middleborough Home Swansea v Burnley Home Watford v Southampton Away West Brom v C Palace Away B M’gladbach v Schalke Home Huddersfield v Newcastle Away Liverpool v Arsenal Home AC Milan v Chievo Home S Gijon v Deportivo Away Lorient v Marseille Away Toulouse v Lille Draw Ath Bilbao v Málaga Home

West Ham v Chelsea Away

He would have won the full GHC 1.6 million had he not opted for an early cash out. As such, the outcome of the final game between Chelsea and West Ham did not have any effect on his GHC 990,650 win.

Speaking on the win, officials of Betway Ghana indicated their pleasure at the result and noted that the payment would swiftly be made to Kwame. They believe it will go a long way to dramatically improving his life and those of his family members. It all goes to show that something as small as a GHC 4 bet can easily have life changing results.

The gushing winner of GHC 990,650 said, “I don’t know how to feel right now but it happened very fast! This is just like a dream. I’m still dreaming. I can’t believe I have this prize – but I have won it though, and right now I’m the happiest man on earth!”

Asked whether he had any strategies or advice for other punters and hopefuls, Kwame indicated that for those seeking credibility and instant payments, Betway is the sure option.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum