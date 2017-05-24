Betway Launches Talent Search

Appiah flanked by Oppong (L) and Danquah Jnr.

Betway, sports betting company heavyweights, have launched Talent Search-an initiative which seeks to discover football talents for persons above 18 years in the country.

At the launch of the talent search program in Accra on Monday, Betway representatives, Rex Danquah Jnr. and Cobbinah Oppong Nkrumah reiterated their outfit’s quest to develop football, hence the initiative.

Danquah said “This is one of many projects we have undertaken to show our commitment to the people we serve. We want to give the opportunity to players who hitherto may not get an opportunity to showcase their talent.”

He added that “This project is aimed at giving talented footballers the chance to exhibit what they have and gain opportunities to play for established football clubs.”

Head of the talent hunt team, Stephen Appiah, former Ghana captain recounted his journey through the ranks to the top and admonished young players to esteem determination in their career.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director Ibrahim Saanie Daara pledged the FA’s support for the exercise.

The Talent Search team will embark on a nationwide tour for talents by testing their skills under the tutelage of scouts as they compete for places in the final 16. Those selected will be invited to attend a special football training camp.

This camp will be headed by Stephen Appiah, renowned scout, Eben Sefah, David Accam, Coach Maxwell Konadu and four other assistant scouts.

Thereafter, the winner of a grand prize would be handed a potential trial with a Ghanaian Premier League side.

Ahead of the exercise, Takoradi will set the tone for the competition with registration from July 4 at Spice FM. Koforidua then takes over from July 11 to 14 at Green FM, while Kumasi continue from July 18 to 21 at Luv and Kessben FM.

Asempa and Citi FM will host the Accra event from July 25 to 28

The first 500 entrants to apply for the initial round in each region will be accepted. Betway will contact the successful entrants, inviting them to the Betway Talent Search which will be held on the following days-Takoradi July 8, Koforidua – July 15, Kumasi – July 22 and Accra July 29.

Deputy Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, assistant coach of the Black Stars Maxwell Konadu, GFA communication director Saanie Daara, Executive chairman Ricks Consult, Magnus Rex Danquah, George Amoako, Neil Armstrong Mortagbe, former Hearts of Oak CEO, Kudjoe Fianoe, CEO Ashgold, John Ansah of Ebusua Dwarfs fame graced the event.

Betway is the official principal sponsor of Premeir League Football club West Ham United, the UK Premier League Darts, UK Snooker Championships and Ghana Premier League side, Ashgold.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum