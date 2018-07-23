Betway Launches Talent Search II

The scouts-Appiah, Aduobe, Antwi, Johnson and Gargo flanked by emcees-Nathan Quao (L) and Gary Al-Smith

Online sports betting outfit, Betway Ghana has launched its second talent search at a ceremony in Accra.

Betway Ghana officials said the partnership with Premier League Board (PLB) was to ensure players identified during the search are drafted into respective Ghana Premier teams.

Last year, it started in Takoradi, moved to Koforidua and later Kumasi, however, this year’s has been categorized into Northern and Southern Zones.

Tamale, Sunyani and Kumasi constitute cities for the Northern sector while the Southern sector has Accra and Cape Coast.

According to the organizers, 22 players of ages between 18 and 25 per city would be selected and later camped over a five-week period commencing August 4 to September 8.

Tamale will kick-off this year’s event on August 4 at the Nabisco Park, the Coronation Park will host players from Sunyani on August 11, while the Opoku Ware Park will be the venue for players in Kumasi on August 18.

Cape Coast will host it at the Adisadel Park on August 25 and Accra on September 1 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Scout icon, Stephen Appiah said “It’s good to be part of the exercise. Last year, we saw players who played like those in the outside league; which suggests, given the chance like Betway is doing, they will go places. I am expecting them to do more this year.”

Supporting scouts comprising Gargo Mohammed, Sam Johnson, Godfried Aduobe, Maxwell Konadu and coach Eric Antwi, in separate words, expressed what they would be looking out for in the exercise.

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) boss Cudjoe Fianoo stated “…it is the best way to catch them young. We will use our links to give them the needed push in their respective careers.”

Renowned sports marketing consultant, Rex Dankwah Snr said “We don’t play football in only major cities. Northern regions have produced great talents like George Alhassan, Nii Laryea, Mohammed Chow, Abu Imoro, Abedi Pele among others.”

And buttressing Appiah’s call for discipline, he indicated “If our players of old had this platform, they would have gone out well prepared for bigger transfer fees.

“The legacy of this project should be, we looking back with pride for producing talents that fitted well in the national team and excelled in the domestic league.”

In the end, two players each from the exercise would be absorbed by Betway sponsored Premiership sides- Ashgold, Medeama, Aduana Stars and Liberty Professionals.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum