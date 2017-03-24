Betway Ghana, 4Change Initiative support Oyarifa Accra Psychiatric Hospital …. On World Water Day

Betway Ghana, the leading online sports betting outfit, and 4 Change Initiative a Non-Governmental Organization has provided a 7,500 litre water storage system to the people of Oyarifa in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly to commemorate World Water Day.

The provision of the water storage is expected to considerably improve water supply to the community which erstwhile has been known to be erratic. The Oyarifa community faces periodic occurrences of inconsistent supply of potable water, resulting in its 4,283 community members having to endure frequent rationed water and resorting to relying on expensive water tanker services which takes a toll on their finances.

Betway Ghana also donated assorted items to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to help ease recent reports of shortage of supplies. Items included clinical gloves, infant and adult diapers, cleaning detergents, toilet rolls, rice, tooth-paste and toiletries.

The donations form part of Betway Ghana’s Corporate Social Investment strategy for the year 2017.

Marked annually on 22nd March by the United Nations (UN), World Water Day is celebrated to tackle global water crisis. The focus of celebrations this year is the importance of fresh water and sustainable management of freshwater resources.

The day is also used to highlight required improvements for access to WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) facilities in developing countries. According to the UN, there are over 663 million people living without a safe water supply close to home, spending countless hours queuing or trekking to distant sources, and coping with the health impacts of using contaminated water.

Speaking on the day, Marketing Manager for Betway Ghana, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, indicated that Betway is committed to being a good corporate citizen of Ghana. To this end, he stated that beyond rewarding football fans and sports bettors with exciting offerings on the Betway platform, we are also dedicated to investing in the communities in which we operate for a holistic development.

A member of the Oyarifa Council of Elders, Nii Larsey Okontoh said excitedly, “we are extremely grateful to Betway and 4Change for this timely intervention. With this gift we are sure to have reduced burden in sourcing water during cuts in supply and as a community our arms are open ever wide for more of such generous interventions from Betway.”

Founder of 4Change Initiative Ghana Rex Danquah II said, “we are happy to have found a true partner in Betway who is committed to national development. This joint donation of items to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and the Oyarifa community is expected to meet the needs of the people. We are happy to have been able to assist.”

Speaking on the donation to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Marketing Manager of Betway Ghana, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said that, “Giving proper care to the inmates should be the concern of every Ghanaian and we at Betway believe that by taking this initiative, we are helping augment the attention and care needed.

Senior staff of the hospital expressed gratitude to the company saying, “wherever the resources are coming from to put smiles on the faces of our patients, may it return to you a hundred fold”.

The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting, casino, bingo and poker. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licenses in the UK, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Kenya, Uganda and now Ghana. Based in Malta and Guernsey, with support from London, Isle of Man, Stockholm and Cape Town, the Betway team comprises over 1,000 people.