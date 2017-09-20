Betway Flies Winner To London

Betway-Ghana, yesterday presented a return-trip ticket to Ernest Nyame, winner of the special Betway raffle promotion.

The prize offers the Prestea-based winner and wife the luxury of flying out to watch the West Ham-Arsenal Premier League game on December 12, 2017 in London.

Nyame, a mechanical engineer who is noted for predicting right scores, described the gesture as amazing and a reward for his loyalty to the online betting outfit.

“I started late last year, there is no secret, I monitor the various team’s performance and that has helped me to predict right in most cases. Betway has done well by organizing this promo. I like Betway due to how easy you can bet at your convenience, no hustle. They are reliable,” said Nyame.

Betway Ghana Operations Manager Magnus Rex Danquah Junior indicated that the promotion sought to reward loyal customers of the fastest growing online betting company in the country.

The winner and his spouse would be away for four days.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum