Betway Boss Grabs Award

Oppong Nkrumah

The country manager of Betway Ghana, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah won two awards at the second edition of the Forty U-40 awards held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra over the weekend.

The Betway Ghana boss was adjudged the Sales, Marketing and Advertiser of the Year.

He was also presented with the Men’s People’s Choice Award which he won with a little of over 20, 000 votes.

Alhaji Abdul Salamu Amadu, CEO of Soccer Time Africa, who doubles as Chairman of Afro-Arab Group of Companies, was also adjudged the Sports Man of the year.

The Forty U-40 Awards is aimed at identifying, honouring and celebrating a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries who are committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service.

As the country manager of Betway Ghana, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah has been instrumental in the evolution of the previously unnoticed aspect of sports in Ghana.

He has also led the company to execute a completely cashless system.

Through the efforts of Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah, Betway Ghana has made donations to several communities and hospitals.

The betting firm is also the only private sports institution to have imparted young talented footballers in all 10 regions of Ghana within a period of two years, and pushed a number of them to start their football careers in international football clubs in Spain and England through the Betway Talent Search project.

The Forty U-40 awards is an initiative of Xodus Communications Limited, organizers of the Ghana Oil & Gas Awards, Ghana Auto Awards, Ghana Aviation Awards and Ghana Manufacturing Awards.