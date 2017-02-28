Bessa Simons Showcases Osibisa

Bessa Simons

Founder and leader of Osibisa, Teddy Osei and ace musician Bessa Simons will host two workshops and musical performances dubbed “Going Global with Your Music: The Osibisa Experience with Bessa Simons” at the University of Education, Winneba and University of Cape Coast on March 2 and 3 respectively.

The workshops and performances are part of a project conceived by Bessa Simons to share the lessons from the Osibisa conquest of the world with students of music and other musicians interested in learning from the Osibisa experience.

Students and musicians who will attend the workshops will have an opportunity to experience at firsthand, what made the Afro-pop group Osibisa, the greatest African band of all time.

The musical concert after the workshop will witness performances from De Maestros GH also known as the Winds Band and New Standard Group (NSG), an afrobeat group comprising students of the Department of Music Education at the School of Creative Arts of the University of Education, Winneba.

The first seminar of the project had taken place at the University of Ghana School of Performing Arts last year. It featured Osibisa founding member and drummer Sol Amarfio.

Osibisa was formed by Teddy Osei with his brother Mac Tontoh and a friend, Sol Amarfio. The group had numerous hits and won numerous awards while touring extensively globally. It played twice in Ghana during the seventies.