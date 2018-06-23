Bernard Amankwah To Host Another Concert Soon

Bernard Amankwah

Bernard Amankwah is gearing up for this year’s edition of his annual gospel concert dubbed ‘Celebration of His Grace Concert’ in September at the National Theatre in Accra.

This year’s edition will witness performances from some Ghanaian gospel artistes and a guest artiste from Nigeria, who will perform alongside Bernard Amankwah and his band.

The concert is expected to pull thousands of Christians and gospel music lovers from all walks of life to the venue to witness the thrilling performances.

The theme for this year’s worship night is ‘Unending Praise & Worship’.

Bernard Amankwah is credited with several hit songs such as ‘Presence’, ‘Holy’, ‘Mercy Rescued Me’, among others.

He revealed that this year’s concert will be used to officially launch his charity foundation and his upcoming charity and music projects.

The gospel musician will also make donations to some selected needy institutions in the capital as part of his social responsibility after the concert.

He expressed his profound gratitude to God and all his fans in Ghana and beyond for their immense contribution towards the growth of his music career.

By George Clifford Owusu