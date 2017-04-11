Bernard Amankwah To Host Another ‘Celebration’ Concert

Bernard Amankwah

Gospel artiste Bernard Amankwah is gearing up for an upcoming event in Accra on September 24, 2017 at the National Theatre dubbed: ‘The Celebration of His Grace Concert’.

Since its inception in 2007, the concert has been used as a perfect avenue for both gospel music lovers and worshippers who come together to worship and praise God.

According to him, this year’s edition of the event will be used to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the concert which is expected to provide the platform for Christians to have a fulfilled praise and worship time with their Creator.

He revealed that since 2007, “There have been many testimonies from this concert and they inspire me each year to organise the show since it brings many good tidings with it.”

The ‘Rescue Me’ artiste who will be joined by other award-winning gospel artistes has also declared his readiness to feed patrons with soul-inspiring songs at the event.

This year’s edition of the concert, Bernard said, will highlight years of God’s grace and blessings to His Presence Ministry, which he added, has been at the forefront of propagating God’s word.

“Celebration of His Grace Concert is not only for my ministry but also for the countless number of Ghanaians who have also been blessed by God to come and show gratitude to the Almighty,” he stated.

Asked what patrons should expect on the day, the gospel artiste said patrons should come to the venue assured of an experience of a lifetime.

“I have a lot of surprises for patrons and my fans this year. There will be free distribution of my CDs at the event,” he told BEATWAVES in a chat.

By George Clifford Owusu