Bernard Amankwah Advises Gospel Artistes

Bernard Amankwah

Gospel artiste Bernard Amankwah has disclosed that he joined the music industry not for monetary gain, but to use music as a medium to bring people closer to God.

According to him, it is very bad for gospel artistes to focus on making money instead of using their music to change lives and affect people positively.

He reiterated that his duty as a gospel artiste and a role model in society is to use music as a tool to educate people about the teachings of Christ.

Bernard Amankwah told BEATWAVES that as a gospel artiste, he believes that music plays an important role in the life of every living soul and that one could use music to send a message across.

“I have been in the music industry for the past two decades and I have dedicated my whole life and music to God to show appreciation for what He has done and continues to do for me,” he added.

He bemoaned how a large number of artistes were shifting to the gospel genre because they feel it is the easiest way to make money.

Bernard Amankwah, however, advised his fellow artistes to concentrate on their music career and not focus on money.

The celebrated gospel announced that the 10th edition of his annual gospel concert dubbed ‘Celebration Of His Grace’ will be held in September this year at the National Theatre in Accra.

By George Clifford Owusu