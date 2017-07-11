Berla Mundi Mentors Female Fans

Berla Mundi speaking to young ladies at the event

Radio and TV personality, Berla Mundi, has launched the ‘B.You By Berla Mundi’ project to mentor her female fans.

‘B. You By Berla Mundi’ was born out of the need to foster the relationship Berla has with her female fans at the tertiary level and to offer them some life and career guidance as they journey through life.

The award-winning TV personality noticed a gap between young tertiary students and their ability to reach their highest potential and decided it was time to step in and fill that gap with various mentorship sessions, internship and scholarship opportunities in order to instil in them some confidence, discipline, the spirit of entrepreneurship and some experience ahead of their journey in the real world.

Berla also realised the need to help the younger generation find their purpose in life and live it to the fullest.

The mentorship class took off on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at the Airport View Hotel with 30 selected girls in attendance.

It was a carefully put together event with a serene but cheerful environment with two great speakers- female Ghanaian media personality, Anita Erskine, as a mentor, and founder of Genevieve Magazine Nigeria, Betty Irabor, was a special guest.

Other celebrities like Sika Osei and seasoned broadcast journalist, Shamima Muslim, and GHOne TV’s Business News correspondent, Serwaa Amihere, were present to support this great initiative.

Anita Erskine, in her presentation, charged the young ladies to believe in themselves and not let society dictate to them.

The media personality said, “Faith, commitment, hard work and love for myself brought me to where I am today. My size was never a deterrent to me achieving my dreams. I never looked like a TV model when I started, but my size never stopped me. Stop letting excuses or people tell you can’t do it. You can be anything.”

She further advised the ladies to desist from being misdirected by social media but rather focus on being the best they can be.

Betty Irabor, who is on a tour across Africa to inspire women across the continent with her ‘Life Lessons With Betty’ project, also advised the ladies to damn society and its expectations.

She stated, “Remember that not everyone will turn you down. Keep going until you meet that one person that will say yes to you. Be so good at your craft that you will be so sought after. Don’t give your body in exchange for role, sponsorship, promotions. You will regret it for the rest of your life.”

“To the ladies who can’t get into TV because of their physical imperfections and who are facing rejection, remember that Oprah herself fought many battles to get to where she is today. Our imperfections are part of our beautiful uniqueness. Give the world what they can’t resist, then it won’t be about your looks or imperfections but about your talent. No one can ignore great talent and creativity,” Betty Irabor added.

As part of this laudable project by Berla, some selected girls will be given scholarships from SN Media Learning Tree, run by broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah and Lawyer Sandra Ankobiah, some internship opportunities with Anita Erskine Media and other media houses.

The intention is to have more of the young ladies positioned in other institutions to serve as interns whilst on vacation.

Expressing her excitement about the success of the event, Berla Mundi stated that she was elated at the success of the first event, the tremendous support she received from her team and partners, as well as the direction from Anita Erskine.

The project also received support from Anita Erskine Media, SN Media Learning Tree, Combert Impressions, Tinsell Events, Jumia Food GH,OH My Hair, Dirt Entertainment, Slay Cosmetics and Berla Mundi Foundation.