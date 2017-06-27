Bepong Methodist Lift Milo Champs League …Pockets ¢15,000

The proud champions displaying their medals and dummy cheque

Bepong Methodist Primary School from Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region has for the second time in three years won the MILO U-13 Champions League (MCL) organized by Nestle Ghana Limited in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service.

They defeated Redeem Methodist Primary 4-1 in the final game of the competition.

The three-day event which was held at the Ndoum Stadium in Elmina saw Bepong Methodist Primary (Eastern Region), Ashaiman No. 5 Primary (Greater Accra) Redeem Methodist Primary (Volta Region) St. Monica Anglican Primary (Central Region), Dankwakrom (Western Region), Hwedien (Brong Ahafo), St. Theresa (Ashanti Region), Bagabaga Primary, Finsi R/C Primary (Upper West) and Mother Theresa Primary (Upper East) drawn from the ten regions of Ghana to battle for supremacy for the ultimate prize of a whopping amount of GH¢ 15,000. Tablets for each player of the winning team, trophy, branded footballs, certificates and MILO products.

This year saw an increment in both the cash prizes and products given to winners and participants and the introduction of new prizes for the winning team.

The MCL National Champion was given GH¢15,000 compared to the GH¢ 10,000 received last year with the first and second runners up receiving GH¢ 10,000 and GH¢ 5,000 respectively compared to the GH¢ 3,000 and GH¢ 2,000 the teams received in 2016.

Again, all participants in this year’s event went home with a certificate of participation signed by the MD of Nestle Ghana Ltd and Tournament icon – Stephen Appiah.

Category Business Manager, Beverages at Nestle Ghana Limited, Mrs Funmi Osineye, said “It has been a remarkable tourney for the brand this year as not less than 9,995 pupils participated in the championship across all the 10 regions” and further stated that.

“As a brand, Milo believes that sports is a great teacher, it has the qualities that set the foundations for a child’s future and it teaches positive values that build children of substance. It is through participating in sports that children learn to find courage over fear, work as a team, be respectful and learn how to lead.”

She praised the Ghana Education Service for the support given to the brand all these years.

Bagabaga Primary from the Northern Region defeated Dankwakrom from the Western Region to take the third place. Jones Adjei from the winning school, Bepong Methodist Primary, won the best player of the tournament as well as the Goal King Award. He netted six goals. Alhassan Bukari of Redeem Methodist also won the best goalkeeper award with the Upper West Region going home with the Fair Play Award.

Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum, bankroller of Elmina Sharks and owner of the Ndoum stadium, Nana Kodwo Condua VI, Paramount Chief of Edina, officials from Nestle Ghana Limited, among others graced the event.

From The Sports Desk