Bench Warrant For Mark Duodu

Mark Duodu

A bench warrant has been issued by an Accra District Magistrate Court for the immediate arrest of Mark Duodu.

He is alleged to have opened a foreign account with a reputable bank where he deposited an amount of €92,000.

The bank (name withheld) later detected that the banknotes were fake. He has since gone into hiding.

A release signed by ASP Effia Tenge of the Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, said the suspect is dark in complexion, aged 49 and stands at five feet, seven inches tall.

The suspect, he said, hails from the Eastern Region and is suspected to be hiding in Achimota, Nsawam, Kwahu and its surrounding towns.

The Police Service has, therefore, urged members of the public with information about the whereabouts of Mark Duodu to report to the Accra Regional Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) or the nearest Police Station or call telephone number 0244067708.

By Melvin Tarlue