Bechem United Boss Gets Top Award

Owusu-Achau (L) receiving his Award from Italian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Giovanni Favilli (M) being supported by Sammy Osei Kufuor, former Ghana defender

Bechem United owner, Kingsley Owusu-Achau has received the Calcio Trade Ball Lifetime Outstanding Achievement Award.

The citation read: ”In recognition of the key roles he played in the transfer of tens of players to Italy in the last 10 years.”

The businessman has been the sole financier of the Ghana Premier club since its formation in 2006.

He has helped a lot of budding talents realize their dream of playing abroad.

”I’m glad to be part of this success story. Little did I know the seed I sowed in 2006 will become big like this but I must say a special thank you to the Italian Embassy who opened their doors to us, I’m very glad,” Owusu-Achau said in his speech.

”We went to Italy in 2007 with a contingent of 24 including a medical doctor from the Nyaho Clinic in Accra. We won the ‘Trofoe Papa’ (trophy for the Pope) and that was the turning point.”

Bechem United won their first major silverware in 2016 when they beat Okwawu United to win the MTN Ghana FA Cup at the Cape Coast Stadium.