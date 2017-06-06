BECE: Two Invigilators Arrested In Bimbilla

Two invigilators have been arrested by the Police in Bimbilla for attempting to pass on information to some students during the Basic Education Certificate Examination at a centre in Bimbilla in the Northern region.

According to reports, the invigilators tried to smuggle foreign materials into the exam hall to enable them aid some of their students during the exam.

They were arrested after the foreign materials were found following a search conducted on them.

The two invigilators have been taken to the Bimbilla Police station in the Northern region for interrogation.

Meanwhile, students who failed to take part in the ongoing exams in Bunkpurugu due to a misunderstanding over exams centers were assisted by the Police to take part in Tuesday’s papers.

More than two hundred candidates from four communities at Bindi South in the Bunpkurugu –Yunyoo district of the Northern region failed to sit for the exams on Monday, June 5, 2017, following a misunderstanding between chiefs and regional education authorities over location of examination centers.

Narrating the incident to Starr News, a staff at the district education directorate Kolan Bentuaka said the chief of Kanbatiak, largest community in the area, complained about troubles candidates in the area go through every year to write the exams and pleaded for a closer center.

