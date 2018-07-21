Becca Drops New Video ‘Nana’ Ft. Sarkodie

Becca

Becca has released her latest music video for the song ‘Nana’, featuring Sarkodie.

The music video, which was released yesterday on Zylofon TV, is carefully packaged for both local and international music markets.

Recorded by Mix Master Garzy, the video also features personalities like entertainer and politician Fritz Baffour, singer Paulina Oduro, the legendary Ivorian singer Meiway, among others.

Her latest album which features some of the best artistes on the African continent will be ready by the end of the year.

She also thanked Ghanaians for supporting her music career.

Becca, who has a number of hit songs to her credit, released her first studio album, ‘Sugar’, in 2007 and it earned her five nominations at the 2008 Ghana Music Awards.

The album’s lead song, ‘You Lied to Me’, won the record of the year at the Ghana Music Awards.

She released her second studio album titled ‘Time 4 Me’ in 2013, which featured artistes such as 2Face, M.I, King Ayisoba, Trigmatic, Jay Storm and Akwaboah Jnr.

Becca has won a number of awards like the Kora Award, National Youth Achievers Award, Ghana Music Awards and 4Syte TV Music Video Awards.

In 2013, she headlined the annual ‘Girl Talk’ concert, which started in 2011.

The Afro-pop singer was ranked 94 on E.tv Ghana‘s 2013 list of the 100 most influential people in Ghana.

By George Clifford Owusu